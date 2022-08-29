$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123
2018 Ford Explorer
LOCAL, NO ACCIDENT, 1 OWNER, XLT 4WD
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9059263
- Stock #: AA22120
- VIN: 1FM5K8D80JGA47757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA22120
- Mileage 60,337 KM
Vehicle Description
! owner, local, accident free, XLT 4X4, remote entry, remote start, pwr heated front seats, climate control, reverse sensing, backup camera, Sync connect bluetooth, securilock anti theft, pwr liftgate, trlr tow, fog lamps, 20" aluminum wheels and much more for you to enjoy.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.