Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Explorer

60,337 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENT, 1 OWNER, XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENT, 1 OWNER, XLT 4WD

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,337KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9059263
  • Stock #: AA22120
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D80JGA47757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA22120
  • Mileage 60,337 KM

Vehicle Description

! owner, local, accident free, XLT 4X4, remote entry, remote start, pwr heated front seats, climate control, reverse sensing, backup camera, Sync connect bluetooth, securilock anti theft, pwr liftgate, trlr tow, fog lamps, 20" aluminum wheels and much more for you to enjoy.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2011 Smart fortwo LO...
 130,104 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 65,675 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Challenge...
 53,427 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory