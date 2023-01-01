$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT, CREW, 157"
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
- Listing ID: 10405158
- Stock #: AA23135
- VIN: 1FTFW1EG4JKF46777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA23135
- Mileage 179,432 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT, crew, 4X4, 157" w/base, 3.5L V6, 10 spd auto, 3.73 locking axle, remote entry, 8 way pwr drvr seat, Sync 3 bluetooth, backup camera, reverse sensing, max trailer tow with integrated trlr brake controller, passive anti theft, tailgate step, HD payload pkg, fog lamps, 18" aluminum wheels and much more.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
