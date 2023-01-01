Menu
2018 Ford F-150

179,432 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT, CREW, 157"

2018 Ford F-150

XLT, CREW, 157"

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

179,432KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405158
  • Stock #: AA23135
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG4JKF46777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA23135
  • Mileage 179,432 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT, crew, 4X4, 157" w/base, 3.5L V6, 10 spd auto, 3.73 locking axle, remote entry, 8 way pwr drvr seat, Sync 3 bluetooth, backup camera, reverse sensing, max trailer tow with integrated trlr brake controller, passive anti theft, tailgate step, HD payload pkg, fog lamps, 18" aluminum wheels and much more. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

