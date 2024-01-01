$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Raptor - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
52,092KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1RG8JFD75924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,092 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 52,092 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. This F-150 Raptor a vicious off-roader. It has a menacing look to back up its outstanding performance. Off-road tech include an electronic locking rear differential, front Torsen differential, fully boxed steel frame, off-roading Fox Racing Shox, hill descent control, and terrain management system with six selectable drive modes: normal, sport, weather, mud and sand, baja, and rock. You also get SYNC 3 with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, leather seats which are heated in front, remote start, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
