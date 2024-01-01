$44,989+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$44,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,756KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG0JFD46354
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P814289B
- Mileage 115,756 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 115,756 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Limited. Upgrade to this F-150 Limited for a luxurious experience in a pickup truck. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, blind spot detection, power running boards, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2018 Ford F-150