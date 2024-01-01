Menu
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 115,756 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Limited. Upgrade to this F-150 Limited for a luxurious experience in a pickup truck. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, blind spot detection, power running boards, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2018 Ford F-150

115,756 KM

Details Description Features

$44,989

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats

2018 Ford F-150

Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$44,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,756KM
Vehicle Details

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection

