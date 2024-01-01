$23,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EB3JFA11271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 124,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695
highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Highway Auto Sales
2019 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD 57,000 KM $29,800 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai AWD SL CVT 55,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring 5-door Auto 22,000 KM SOLD
Email Highway Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-727-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2018 Ford F-150