2018 Ford F-150

68,916 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mainland Ford

604-200-5722

Location

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-200-5722

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,916KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6638870
  • Stock #: P6156
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG0JFB76156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,916 KM

Vehicle Description

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mainland Ford

Mainland Ford

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

