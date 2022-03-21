Menu
2018 Ford F-150

65,000 KM

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX

XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8788802
  • Stock #: 0838
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP8JKE10838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $395

highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Seats
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

