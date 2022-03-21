Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8788802

8788802 Stock #: 0838

0838 VIN: 1FTEX1EP8JKE10838

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Options Power Seats Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

