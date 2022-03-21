Menu
2018 Ford F-350

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2018 Ford F-350

2018 Ford F-350

Super Duty Limited - Power Stroke

2018 Ford F-350

Super Duty Limited - Power Stroke

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8912833
  Stock #: 17240
  VIN: 1FT8W3BT4JEC96946

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17240
  • Mileage 0 KM

If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today.

High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Limited. This Super Duty Limited packs in more luxury than you thought possible in a heavy-duty truck. It comes with SYNC 3 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a rearview camera with trailer tow camera system, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping alert, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, remote tailgate release, power running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Power Stroke

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

