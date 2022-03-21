$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 Ford F-350
2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty Limited - Power Stroke
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8912833
- Stock #: 17240
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT4JEC96946
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17240
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Limited. This Super Duty Limited packs in more luxury than you thought possible in a heavy-duty truck. It comes with SYNC 3 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a rearview camera with trailer tow camera system, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping alert, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, remote tailgate release, power running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Stroke
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2