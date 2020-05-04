2018 Ford Fiesta

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Floor mats: Carpet front

Clock: In-dash

Center Console: Full with storage

Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 8

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 50

Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Wheel Width: 6.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Surround Audio

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Express open glass sunroof

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Turn signal in mirrors

Piano black dash trim

Driver knee airbags

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Painted aluminum rims

Fuel Capacity: 47 L

Tires: Width: 195 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 945 mm

Front Head Room: 993 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km

Max cargo capacity: 736 L

Rear Leg Room: 792 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio

Manual child safety locks

SYNC 3

SYNC 3 911 Assist

Diameter of tires: 16.0""

Driver and passenger heated-cushion$COMMA driver and passenger heated-seatback

Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA072 mm

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen aero-composite headlights

2 USB ports

Rear reverse sensing system

AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring

Curb weight: 1$COMMA151 kg

Overall Length: 4$COMMA067 mm

Overall Width: 1$COMMA697 mm

Overall height: 1$COMMA473 mm

Wheelbase: 2$COMMA489 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA339 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA245 mm

Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA285 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1$COMMA250 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.