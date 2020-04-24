Menu
2018 Ford Flex

Limited EcoBoost

2018 Ford Flex

Limited EcoBoost

Location

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-200-5722

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,314KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4935639
  • Stock #: P03869
  • VIN: 2FMHK6DT4JBA03869
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Adventures await for you and up to 6 others in this gorgeous, top-of-the-line local BC 2018 Ford Flex Limited AWD in Shadow Black with Ingot Silver Roof, with NO ACCIDENT History and a very low 12,314 km! Fully loaded with all the bells and whistles including a powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Engine, SYNC3 with Voice-Activated Navigation, Leather Heated and Cooled Front Seats, AutoPark System, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control and the list goes on and on! Act on this one today before it's gone!



2018 Ford Flex Limited AWD

Exterior Colour: Shadow Black with Ingot Silver Roof

Interior Colour: Charcoal Leather

Engine: 3.5L EcoBoost V6

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

Current Mileage: 12,314 km

Stock# P03869








Looking for a new set of wheels? At Mainland Ford, all of our pre-owned vehicles are Mainland Ford Certified. Every pre-owned vehicle goes through a rigorous 96-point comprehensive safety inspection, mechanical reconditioning, up-to-date service including oil change and professional detailing. If that isn't enough, we also include a complimentary Carfax report, minimum 3-month / 5,000 km Powertrain Warranty and a 14-day no-hassle exchange privilege. Now that is peace of mind. Buy with confidence here at Mainland Ford!



Mainland Ford Certified vehicles go through an extensive dealer prep, which includes:

96-point comprehensive safety inspection and mechanical reconditioning

14-day no-hassle exchange privilege

Minimum 3 month / 5,000 km Powertrain Warranty (begins after factory warranty ends)

Up-to-date service including oil change

Professional detail

Carfax report



Book your test drive today! Mainland Ford prides itself on offering the best customer service. We also service all makes and models in our World Class service center. Come down to Mainland Ford, proud member of the Trotman Auto Group, located at 14530 104 Ave in Surrey for a test drive, and discover the difference!



***All pre-owned vehicle sales are subject to a $599 documentation fee, $478 Pre-Owned Dealer Preparation Fee, $99 Fuel Surcharge, and $500 Finance Placement Fee (if applicable) plus applicable taxes***



VSA Dealer# 40139


*All prices plus applicable taxes, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Mainland Ford

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-200-5722

