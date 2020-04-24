Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Fusion

Energi SE Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Fusion

Energi SE Luxury

Location

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-200-5722

  1. 4935636
  2. 4935636
  3. 4935636
  4. 4935636
  5. 4935636
  6. 4935636
  7. 4935636
  8. 4935636
  9. 4935636
  10. 4935636
  11. 4935636
  12. 4935636
  13. 4935636
  14. 4935636
  15. 4935636
  16. 4935636
  17. 4935636
  18. 4935636
  19. 4935636
  20. 4935636
  21. 4935636
  22. 4935636
  23. 4935636
  24. 4935636
  25. 4935636
  26. 4935636
  27. 4935636
  28. 4935636
  29. 4935636
  30. 4935636
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,431KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4935636
  • Stock #: P7974
  • VIN: 3FA6P0PU6JR227974
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Save money on fuel with this local BC 2018 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in White Platinum Tri-Coat with only 27,431 km. Comes loaded with numerous useful features including SYNC3 with Voice-Activated Navigation, Leather Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Lane Keeping System, Blind Spot Info System and the list goes on and on! Hurry in to check this one out before someone else does!



2018 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

Exterior Colour: White Platinum Tri-Coat

Interior Colour: Ebony Leather

Engine: 2.0L IVCT I-4 HEV

Transmission: eCVT Automatic

Current Mileage: 27,431 km

Stock# P7974








Looking for a new set of wheels? At Mainland Ford, all of our pre-owned vehicles are Mainland Ford Certified. Every pre-owned vehicle goes through a rigorous 96-point comprehensive safety inspection, mechanical reconditioning, up-to-date service including oil change and professional detailing. If that isn't enough, we also include a complimentary Carfax report, minimum 3-month / 5,000 km Powertrain Warranty and a 14-day no-hassle exchange privilege. Now that is peace of mind. Buy with confidence here at Mainland Ford!



Mainland Ford Certified vehicles go through an extensive dealer prep, which includes:

96-point comprehensive safety inspection and mechanical reconditioning

14-day no-hassle exchange privilege

Minimum 3 month / 5,000 km Powertrain Warranty (begins after factory warranty ends)

Up-to-date service including oil change

Professional detail

Carfax report



Book your test drive today! Mainland Ford prides itself on offering the best customer service. We also service all makes and models in our World Class service center. Come down to Mainland Ford, proud member of the Trotman Auto Group, located at 14530 104 Ave in Surrey for a test drive, and discover the difference!



***All pre-owned vehicle sales are subject to a $599 documentation fee, $478 Pre-Owned Dealer Preparation Fee, $99 Fuel Surcharge, and $500 Finance Placement Fee (if applicable) plus applicable taxes***



VSA Dealer# 40139


*All prices plus applicable taxes, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mainland Ford

2015 Chevrolet Sonic...
 94,954 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 27,515 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 145,002 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Mainland Ford

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-200-XXXX

(click to show)

604-200-5722

Send A Message