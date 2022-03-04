Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Fusion

69,701 KM

Details Description Features

$15,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Fusion

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 8537108
  2. 8537108
  3. 8537108
  4. 8537108
  5. 8537108
  6. 8537108
  7. 8537108
  8. 8537108
  9. 8537108
  10. 8537108
  11. 8537108
  12. 8537108
  13. 8537108
  14. 8537108
  15. 8537108
  16. 8537108
  17. 8537108
  18. 8537108
  19. 8537108
  20. 8537108
  21. 8537108
  22. 8537108
  23. 8537108
  24. 8537108
  25. 8537108
Contact Seller

$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

69,701KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8537108
  • Stock #: PB02591
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H71JR112305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,701 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $21,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!Drive away in comfort and in style in your new 2018 Ford Fusion SE from Go Dodge Surrey. This ride features SYNC, a BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, POWER DRIVER SEAT, comfortable cloth interior, mounted cruise and audio controls, automatic daytime running lamps,a AM/FM/SIRIUS XM Stereo, push button start ignition, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic daytime running lamps, power locks, windows, and power exterior mirrors with turn signals just to name a few! Come down to the dealership today at 6280-120 Street or call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive on this exciting ride today. With a 140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this Ford Fusion shown in Shadow Black is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.5L iVCT
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Seatbelt Air Bag
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2021 Ford Mustang
26,556 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler 300
126,573 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
92,956 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory