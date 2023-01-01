Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

103,857 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

SE FWD

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

103,857KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9745696
  • Stock #: AA2341
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H75JR163953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2341
  • Mileage 103,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free 1 owner, SE FWD, 2.5L 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, remote entry, bluetooth, reverse sensing, backup camera, lane keeping sys, blind spot monitorting, cross traffic alert, perimeter alarm, passive anti theft, speed sensitive wipers, aluminum wheels, fog lamps and more.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

