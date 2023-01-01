Menu
2018 Ford Mustang

35,635 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,635KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10267458
  • Stock #: PO03832
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF6J5161175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 35,635 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ford Mustang GT comes with LEATHER SEATS, power driver and power passenger seat, back-up camera, a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio, cruise, SXM and Bluetooth controls, AM/FM stereo with 9 speakers and amplifier, automatic headlamps, LED headlamps with signature lighting, LED fog lamps, LED taillamps with sequential turn signals, body colour deck lid spoiler, dual exhaust tips, 20-inch alloy wheels.With a140 pointsafety inspectioncompletealong with a fresh oil change performed byacertified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This dealwont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Keyless Start
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Weather Floor Mats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Cloth Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
GT Performance Package
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
SPOILER DELETE
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Equipment Group 300A
Led Headlights
EBONY
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
TRIPLE YELLOW TRI-COAT
ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE
Oxford White
Mini spare wheel & tire
PAINTED BLACK ROOF
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
SHADOW BLACK
MAGNETIC METALLIC
LIGHTNING BLUE METALLIC
RACE RED
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
3.55 LIMITED-SLIP REAR-AXLE
ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
MAGNERIDE DAMPING SYSTEM
OVER-THE-TOP RACING STRIPE
BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE
EBONY STRIPE
ORANGE FURY METALLIC TRI-COAT
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC
ROYAL CRIMSON METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
Requires Subscription
KONA BLUE
WHITE STRIPE
DARK CERAMIC
WHEELS: 18" X 8" MACHINED-FACE ALUMINUM (641)
WHEELS: 19" X 9" F & 19" X 9.5" R LUSTER-NICKEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

