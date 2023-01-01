2018 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 6 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10267458

10267458 Stock #: PO03832

PO03832 VIN: 1FA6P8CF6J5161175

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 35,635 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Keyless Start Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Weather Floor Mats Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Cloth Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Telematics GT Performance Package Active suspension Knee Air Bag SPOILER DELETE Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Equipment Group 300A Led Headlights EBONY RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT TRIPLE YELLOW TRI-COAT ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE Oxford White Mini spare wheel & tire PAINTED BLACK ROOF EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A SHADOW BLACK MAGNETIC METALLIC LIGHTNING BLUE METALLIC RACE RED INGOT SILVER METALLIC Driver Restriction Features 3.55 LIMITED-SLIP REAR-AXLE ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST MAGNERIDE DAMPING SYSTEM OVER-THE-TOP RACING STRIPE BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE EBONY STRIPE ORANGE FURY METALLIC TRI-COAT TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC ROYAL CRIMSON METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT Requires Subscription KONA BLUE WHITE STRIPE DARK CERAMIC WHEELS: 18" X 8" MACHINED-FACE ALUMINUM (641) WHEELS: 19" X 9" F & 19" X 9.5" R LUSTER-NICKEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.