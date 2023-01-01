$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 10267458
- Stock #: PO03832
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF6J5161175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 35,635 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Ford Mustang GT comes with LEATHER SEATS, power driver and power passenger seat, back-up camera, a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio, cruise, SXM and Bluetooth controls, AM/FM stereo with 9 speakers and amplifier, automatic headlamps, LED headlamps with signature lighting, LED fog lamps, LED taillamps with sequential turn signals, body colour deck lid spoiler, dual exhaust tips, 20-inch alloy wheels.With a140 pointsafety inspectioncompletealong with a fresh oil change performed byacertified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This dealwont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
