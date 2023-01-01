Menu
2018 Ford Transit

146,333 KM

1 OWNER, LOCAL, 350HR CARGO 148" W/BASE

1 OWNER, LOCAL, 350HR CARGO 148" W/BASE

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

146,333KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10038402
  • Stock #: AA2389
  • VIN: 1FTBW2XM5JKB33953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # AA2389
  • Mileage 146,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, 1 owner, 350 High Roof, 148" w/base, 3.7L V6, 6 spd auto, 4.10 ltd slip, remote entry, backup camera, reverse sensing, Sync bluetooth, perimeter alarm, securilock anti theft.  Perfect fit for any growing business.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Packages

101A

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

