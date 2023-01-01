$CALL+ tax & licensing
604-496-5123
2018 Ford Transit
1 OWNER, LOCAL, 350HR CARGO 148" W/BASE
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10038402
- Stock #: AA2389
- VIN: 1FTBW2XM5JKB33953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 146,333 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, 1 owner, 350 High Roof, 148" w/base, 3.7L V6, 6 spd auto, 4.10 ltd slip, remote entry, backup camera, reverse sensing, Sync bluetooth, perimeter alarm, securilock anti theft. Perfect fit for any growing business.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.
