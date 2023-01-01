2018 Ford Transit

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 4 , 8 8 1 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9990053

9990053 Stock #: AA2380

AA2380 VIN: 1FTYR2XG4JKA54169

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # AA2380

Mileage 114,881 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.