2018 Ford Transit
T-250 148" Hi Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
- Listing ID: 9990056
- Stock #: AA2381
- VIN: 1FTYR2XG9JKA54166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 114,391 KM
Vehicle Description
High roof, 148" w/base, 3.5L V6, 6 spd auto, remote entry, Sync bluetoothm, cruise control, backup camera, securilock anti theft, sliding side door, and much more for your business.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
