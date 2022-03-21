$36,997+ tax & licensing
$36,997
+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia
SLE - Bluetooth - Keyless Entry
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$36,997
+ taxes & licensing
92,235KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8725865
- Stock #: N134815A
- VIN: 1GKKNSLS6JZ228668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,235 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 GMC Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 92,235 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. Our stylish Acadia SLE comes with aluminum wheels, tri zone automatic climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel with bluetooth and cruise controls, LED accents, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, StabiliTrak and a rear view camera to assist when backing up. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, Touch Screen, Climate Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar service...
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Rear Vision Camera
Door locks, rear child security
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tra...
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Rear seat reminder
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer (Excludes storage drawer with (GAT) All Terrain with (ABD) 5-passenger seating.)
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Fog lamps, front projector type
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Grille, front shutters, active upper and lower
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Headlamps, projector beam
Liftgate, power programmable
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding (When (GAT) All Terrain is ordered, mirror caps will be Black.)
Roof rails, Silver
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Exhaust, dual
GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Alternator, 155 amps (Standard on (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine without (V92) Trailering Package.)
Axle, 3.16 ratio (Standard with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine.)
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])
Touch Screen
