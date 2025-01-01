Menu
Recent Arrival! 2018 GMC Canyon All Terrain Gray V6 8-Speed Automatic 4WD<br><br>4WD.<br><br><br>Odometer is 68998 kilometers below market average!

2018 GMC Canyon

35,064 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12195856

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
35,064KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTH6CENXJ1209653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SC57709A
  • Mileage 35,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy From Home Available

604-538-7022

