2018 GMC Canyon
All Terrain
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
35,064KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTH6CENXJ1209653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SC57709A
- Mileage 35,064 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2018 GMC Canyon All Terrain Gray V6 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
4WD.
Odometer is 68998 kilometers below market average!
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
