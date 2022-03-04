$50,888+ tax & licensing
$50,888
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$50,888
+ taxes & licensing
99,790KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8624705
- Stock #: AA2261
- VIN: 3GTU2PEC4JG254945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,790 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab Denali 5.5'box
DETAILS
- Bodystyle: Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Denali
- Engine: 5.3L, EcoTec3 V8, with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction, 355HP
- Transmission: 8-speed Automatic
- Exterior Colour: Black
- Interior Colour: Black leather
- Kilometres: 99,790 km
- VIN: 3GTU2PEC4JG254945
- Stock No: AA2261
- One owner, no accidents
- Fuel Economy: 15.68L/100km city, 11.76L/100km hwy, 15.0 City / 20.0 Highway MPG
- Max Trailer Wt: 9,100 lbs
- Passed mechanical safety inspection(report on file)
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3