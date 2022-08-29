$75,461+ tax & licensing
$75,461
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
134,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9067201
- Stock #: N396710A
- VIN: 1GT42YEY1JF284276
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N396710A
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged, yet refined style. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 134,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is Denali. Take one look inside this 2018 GMC Sierra 3500 Denali HD and you'll see clearly why this is the pinnacle in truck interiors. Featuring the best of everything, this amazing truck comes with unique exterior styling, signature aluminum wheels, heated and ventilated power memory seats, a Bose premium audio system with Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, a rear view camera, an 8 inch colour touchscreen with navigation, power folding mirrors and a long list of additional safety equipment! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
WIRELESS CHARGING
Navigation
