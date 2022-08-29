Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 3500

220,689 KM

Details Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

4WD Crew Cab 153.7" Denali

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

4WD Crew Cab 153.7" Denali

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

220,689KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202057
  • VIN: 1GT42YEY7JF146810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,689 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

