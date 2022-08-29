2018 GMC Sierra 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,888 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 6 8 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9202057

9202057 VIN: 1GT42YEY7JF146810

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 220,689 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Air Conditioned Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

