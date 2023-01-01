$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Yukon XL
LOCAL, SLT
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
- Listing ID: 9971708
- Stock #: AA2377
- VIN: 1GKS2GKC5JR200120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, SLT, AWD, 355HP 5.3L V8, 6 spd auto, remote entry, remote start, leather, power heated cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, climate control, rain sensing wipers, pwr adjustable pedals, bluetooth, power liftgate, reverse sensing, backup camera, lane keeping assist, lanew departure warning, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, 3rd row seating, fog lamps, 18" alloy wheels and many more great features for you to enjoy.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
