2018 GMC Yukon XL

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2018 GMC Yukon XL

2018 GMC Yukon XL

LOCAL, SLT

2018 GMC Yukon XL

LOCAL, SLT

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9971708
  • Stock #: AA2377
  • VIN: 1GKS2GKC5JR200120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2377
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, SLT, AWD, 355HP 5.3L V8, 6 spd auto, remote entry, remote start, leather, power heated cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, climate control, rain sensing wipers, pwr adjustable pedals, bluetooth, power liftgate, reverse sensing, backup camera, lane keeping assist, lanew departure warning, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, 3rd row seating, fog lamps, 18" alloy wheels and many more great features for you to enjoy.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

