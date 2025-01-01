2018 Honda Accord

Menu
Account
Sign In
IMMACULATE CONDITION, EX-L LOCAL, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, CARPLAY, H/LEATHER, SUNROOF, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!<br /><br />Welcome to the Automarket, your community financing dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectaculer condition Accord EX-l. This local car has no accident declarations and comes with an awsomely big service history at Kingsway Honda.<br /><br />Loaded with features like Safety Shield, heated Leather, Sunroof, Apple/Android Carplay and all of the wonderful power features you expect from a flagship honda Accord.<br /><br />Having been fully inspected, we know that there are no claims over $2000, the Brakes are are 70% new on all 4 corners and the Tires are 60% new. The coolant and the battery have been tested, the oil was changed and we fully detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind.<br /><br />2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED<br />WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565<br /><br />We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.<br />What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.<br />WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?<br />ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:<br />ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES<br />IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.<br />EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION<br />EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY<br />EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY<br />EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT<br />EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE<br />DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.<br />36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY<br />A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU<br />RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW<br />MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA<br />MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION<br />COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC<br /><br /> This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.<br />LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038<br />S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987<br />

2018 Honda Accord

125,000 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Accord

EX-L AUTO, CARPLAY, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!

Watch This Vehicle
12774563

2018 Honda Accord

EX-L AUTO, CARPLAY, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

  1. 12774563
  2. 12774563
  3. 12774563
  4. 12774563
  5. 12774563
  6. 12774563
  7. 12774563
  8. 12774563
  9. 12774563
  10. 12774563
  11. 12774563
  12. 12774563
  13. 12774563
  14. 12774563
  15. 12774563
  16. 12774563
  17. 12774563
  18. 12774563
  19. 12774563
  20. 12774563
  21. 12774563
  22. 12774563
  23. 12774563
  24. 12774563
  25. 12774563
  26. 12774563
  27. 12774563
  28. 12774563
  29. 12774563
  30. 12774563
  31. 12774563
  32. 12774563
  33. 12774563
  34. 12774563
  35. 12774563
  36. 12774563
  37. 12774563
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F53JA800506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SUR-27840
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

IMMACULATE CONDITION, EX-L LOCAL, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, CARPLAY, H/LEATHER, SUNROOF, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!

Welcome to the Automarket, your community financing dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectaculer condition Accord EX-l. This local car has no accident declarations and comes with an awsomely big service history at Kingsway Honda.

Loaded with features like Safety Shield, heated Leather, Sunroof, Apple/Android Carplay and all of the wonderful power features you expect from a flagship honda Accord.

Having been fully inspected, we know that there are no claims over $2000, the Brakes are are 70% new on all 4 corners and the Tires are 60% new. The coolant and the battery have been tested, the oil was changed and we fully detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind.

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC

This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SK Automarket

Used 2010 Ford Ranger 4X4 5 SPEED! EXT. CAB INSPECTED W/BCAA MBRSHP & WRNTY TOO! for sale in Langley, BC
2010 Ford Ranger 4X4 5 SPEED! EXT. CAB INSPECTED W/BCAA MBRSHP & WRNTY TOO! 149,294 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX, IMMACULATE, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP! for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Honda Odyssey EX, IMMACULATE, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP! 120,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-3 GT, AWD, HEADS UP, LOADED, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP! for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Mazda CX-3 GT, AWD, HEADS UP, LOADED, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP! 82,809 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email SK Automarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-542-XXXX

(click to show)

604-542-4970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

2018 Honda Accord