$25,836+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$25,836
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10051797
- Stock #: 24UTNA03736
- VIN: 2HGFC1F99JH103736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 104,646 KM
Vehicle Description
New Tires! Comes with WInter Tires on Rims! Fresh Oil Change! Navigation! One Owner! Experience the epitome of style, performance, and innovation with the 2018 Honda Civic Sedan Touring. Designed to impress, this extraordinary sedan combines sleek aesthetics with cutting-edge features, creating a driving experience like no other. Step inside the cabin and be greeted by a luxurious and refined interior. The Touring edition boasts premium leather-trimmed seats, providing both comfort and sophistication. With its spacious design, you and your passengers can stretch out and enjoy the journey ahead. But the 2018 Honda Civic Sedan Touring isn't just about looks; it delivers exhilarating performance as well. Equipped with a turbocharged 1.5L engine, it effortlessly combines power with fuel efficiency, ensuring a thrilling ride while being mindful of your wallet. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this sedan offers a dynamic and responsive driving experience that will leave you craving for more. Stay connected and entertained with the state-of-the-art technology integrated into the Civic Sedan Touring. The 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen keeps you in control of your music, navigation, and smartphone connectivity. Take advantage of the available Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, providing you with peace of mind on every journey. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
