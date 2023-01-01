$25,888+ tax & licensing
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2018 Honda Civic
EX CVT
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
41,524KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10125582
- Stock #: AA2343A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F85JH002335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,524 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3