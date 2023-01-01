Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

52,290 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 10420020
  2. 10420020
  3. 10420020
  4. 10420020
  5. 10420020
  6. 10420020
  7. 10420020
  8. 10420020
  9. 10420020
  10. 10420020
  11. 10420020
  12. 10420020
  13. 10420020
  14. 10420020
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,290KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10420020
  • Stock #: PO03905
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F98JH100102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Some features included with this 2018 Honda Civic include LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, POWER FRONT SEATS, A BACK-UP CAMERA, wireless charging pad, auto dim rearview mirror, Econ Mode, alloy wheels, APPLE CARPLAY and ANDROID AUTO, just to name a few.With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this Honda Civic is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
BLACK
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL
Generic Sun/Moonroof
LUNAR SILVER METALLIC
AEGEAN BLUE METALLIC
WHITE ORCHID PEARL
MODERN STEEL METALLIC
Requires Subscription
RALLYE RED
Ivory
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2020 Mitsubishi RVR
50,525 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte
73,315 KM
$25,987 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Corolla ...
 35 KM
$48,999 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory