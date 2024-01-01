Menu
Account
Sign In
Call 1-888-808-0499! Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price does not include $595 documentation, $250 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2018 Honda Civic

123,987 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 10941368
  2. 10941368
  3. 10941368
  4. 10941368
  5. 10941368
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
123,987KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC1F93JH103831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-808-0499! Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price does not include $595 documentation, $250 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Vancouver, BC
2017 Toyota Corolla LE 40,045 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT 123,987 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 98,002 KM $18,950 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-805-3918

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic