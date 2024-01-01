$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring CVT
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
123,987KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC1F93JH103831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 123,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-808-0499! Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price does not include $595 documentation, $250 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
