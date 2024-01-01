Menu
New Battery! Fresh Oil Change! Navigation! The 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring boasts a compelling blend of style and performance. Its sleek exterior design is complemented by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive balance of power and fuel efficiency. Equipped with advanced safety features, including Honda Sensing, it prioritizes driver and passenger well-being. The interior exudes modernity, featuring comfortable leather-trimmed seats and a user-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The hatchback configuration enhances practicality, offering ample cargo space. With its sport-tuned suspension and dynamic handling, the Civic Hatchback Sport Touring delivers an engaging driving experience, making it a standout choice in its class. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a "True Price" dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2018 Honda Civic

68,626 KM

$28,887

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring HS CVT

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring HS CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$28,887

+ taxes & licensing

68,626KM
Used
VIN SHHFK7H93JU307213

  • Exterior Colour AEGEAN BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA07213
  • Mileage 68,626 KM

New Battery! Fresh Oil Change! Navigation! The 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring boasts a compelling blend of style and performance. Its sleek exterior design is complemented by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive balance of power and fuel efficiency. Equipped with advanced safety features, including Honda Sensing, it prioritizes driver and passenger well-being. The interior exudes modernity, featuring comfortable leather-trimmed seats and a user-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The hatchback configuration enhances practicality, offering ample cargo space. With its sport-tuned suspension and dynamic handling, the Civic Hatchback Sport Touring delivers an engaging driving experience, making it a standout choice in its class. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$28,887

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2018 Honda Civic