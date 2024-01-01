Menu
Account
Sign In
Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! New Brakes! The 2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE CVT is a compact car known for its reliability and efficiency. Equipped with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), it offers smooth acceleration and improved fuel economy. Its sleek exterior design is complemented by a spacious and modern interior, featuring advanced technology such as a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration. Safety features include Honda Sensing suite, comprising collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and more. With comfortable seating for five and ample cargo space, the Civic Sedan SE CVT delivers a balanced blend of performance, comfort, and practicality for everyday driving. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2018 Honda Civic

109,310 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 11274278
  2. 11274278
  3. 11274278
  4. 11274278
  5. 11274278
  6. 11274278
  7. 11274278
  8. 11274278
  9. 11274278
  10. 11274278
  11. 11274278
  12. 11274278
  13. 11274278
  14. 11274278
  15. 11274278
  16. 11274278
  17. 11274278
  18. 11274278
  19. 11274278
  20. 11274278
  21. 11274278
  22. 11274278
  23. 11274278
  24. 11274278
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,310KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F60JH017808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 109,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! New Brakes! The 2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE CVT is a compact car known for its reliability and efficiency. Equipped with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), it offers smooth acceleration and improved fuel economy. Its sleek exterior design is complemented by a spacious and modern interior, featuring advanced technology such as a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration. Safety features include Honda Sensing suite, comprising collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and more. With comfortable seating for five and ample cargo space, the Civic Sedan SE CVT delivers a balanced blend of performance, comfort, and practicality for everyday driving. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited CVT 107,023 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 Quad Cab 4x4 ST (140.5
2016 RAM 1500 Quad Cab 4x4 ST (140.5"" WB 6'4"" Box) 134,790 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST 58,171 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic