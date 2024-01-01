$22,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan SE CVT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3793A
- Mileage 93,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover reliability and efficiency in the 2018 Honda Civic SE, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This sporty sedan delivers impressive fuel economy with its responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, making it a fantastic choice for daily commuting and long drives alike. The SE trim combines comfort and convenience with features like keyless entry, push-button start, and heated front seats, adding to your driving enjoyment. Stay connected with Honda's intuitive infotainment system, which includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth, and smartphone compatibility. Safety is paramount with Honda Sensing® features such as Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and a Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, providing extra confidence on the road. Sleek, stylish, and equipped with all the essentials, the 2018 Honda Civic SE is a smart choice for anyone seeking quality and value. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to take this Civic for a test drive!
Price includes freight & PDI, documentation fee ($695), A/C levy ($100), and tire levy (up to $32.50). If applicable, dealer-installed accessories may be included. Finance/lease placement fee ($695), bank lease fee ($350), and taxes are extra. Incentives and rebates are applied before or after taxes, as per terms. D#30601 Call 1-877-681-0875! Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey sells & services new & used Volvo vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
