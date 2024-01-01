Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover reliability and efficiency in the 2018 Honda Civic SE, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This sporty sedan delivers impressive fuel economy with its responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, making it a fantastic choice for daily commuting and long drives alike. The SE trim combines comfort and convenience with features like keyless entry, push-button start, and heated front seats, adding to your driving enjoyment. Stay connected with Hondas intuitive infotainment system, which includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth, and smartphone compatibility. Safety is paramount with Honda Sensing® features such as Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and a Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, providing extra confidence on the road. Sleek, stylish, and equipped with all the essentials, the 2018 Honda Civic SE is a smart choice for anyone seeking quality and value. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to take this Civic for a test drive! Price includes freight & PDI, documentation fee ($695), A/C levy ($100), and tire levy (up to $32.50). If applicable, dealer-installed accessories may be included. Finance/lease placement fee ($695), bank lease fee ($350), and taxes are extra. Incentives and rebates are applied before or after taxes, as per terms. D#30601 Call 1-877-681-0875! Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey sells & services new & used Volvo vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

2018 Honda Civic

93,201 KM

Details Description

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE CVT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,201KM
VIN 2HGFC2F63JH014305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3793A
  • Mileage 93,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover reliability and efficiency in the 2018 Honda Civic SE, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This sporty sedan delivers impressive fuel economy with its responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, making it a fantastic choice for daily commuting and long drives alike. The SE trim combines comfort and convenience with features like keyless entry, push-button start, and heated front seats, adding to your driving enjoyment. Stay connected with Honda's intuitive infotainment system, which includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth, and smartphone compatibility. Safety is paramount with Honda Sensing® features such as Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and a Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, providing extra confidence on the road. Sleek, stylish, and equipped with all the essentials, the 2018 Honda Civic SE is a smart choice for anyone seeking quality and value. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to take this Civic for a test drive!

Price includes freight & PDI, documentation fee ($695), A/C levy ($100), and tire levy (up to $32.50). If applicable, dealer-installed accessories may be included. Finance/lease placement fee ($695), bank lease fee ($350), and taxes are extra. Incentives and rebates are applied before or after taxes, as per terms. D#30601 Call 1-877-681-0875! Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey sells & services new & used Volvo vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD 13,395 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X1 Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 BMW X1 Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle 38,434 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-Design for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-Design 61,832 KM $58,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic