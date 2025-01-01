Menu
Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm

2018 Honda Civic

154,382 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic Touring

Touring

12245038

2018 Honda Civic

Touring

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,382KM
VIN 2HGFC1F94JH108312

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 108312
  • Mileage 154,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Push-Button Start
Cornering brake control

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Premium brand
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Internet radio app: Pandora
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Watts: 450
Camera system: rear multi-view
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Capless fuel filler system
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Lane deviation sensors
Door trim: simulated alloy
Infotainment: HondaLink
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm
Window defogger: rear
Rear spoiler: decklid
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Blind spot safety: camera display
Navigation data: real time traffic
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: low battery / low fuel level / maintenance due / turn off headlights
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders
Gauge: boost / tachometer
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4 / reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2018 Honda Civic