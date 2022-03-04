Menu
2018 Honda Civic

32,950 KM

Details Features

$26,746

+ tax & licensing
$26,746

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

EX * SUNROOF ** BLIND SPOT CAMERA ** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *

2018 Honda Civic

EX * SUNROOF ** BLIND SPOT CAMERA ** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$26,746

+ taxes & licensing

32,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8495182
  • Stock #: VW1406D
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F84JH026402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

