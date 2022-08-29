$27,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan SE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9027895
- Stock #: 24UADA36452
- VIN: 2HGFC2F65JH036452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UADA36452
- Mileage 46,339 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for Canada’s #1 selling compact but can’t stand the wait for a new one? Check out this fantastic new arrival to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch! We’re excited to present this magnificent locally owned and fanatically dealer-serviced 2018 Honda Civic SE Sedan! With very low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a near-perfect accident history, this fantastic smoke-free OpenRoad Certified 2018 Civic SE Sedan has been maintained in pristine condition throughout! Equipped with Honda's legendary 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine producing 158 Hp with 138 lb-ft of torque channeled through a CVT transmission, this sporty sedan can double as your daily commuter or your weekend track car! Features include: air conditioning and automatic climate control, height adjustable driver’s seat, intelligent keyless entry with push button start, Bluetooth connectivity, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with integrated audio controls, remote starter, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability, collision mitigating braking system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, power heated exterior mirrors, and much more! To truly appreciate the incredible value this perfect 2018 Honda Civic SE Sedan represents, in this pristine condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.