2018 Honda Civic
SEDAN
- Listing ID: 9035359
- Stock #: 22RM0358A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F53JH003411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,925 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Honda Civic LX features HEATED FRONT SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY/GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, 180-watt AM/FM audio system with MP3/Windows Media and 8 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, air conditioning, automatic headlamps, 60/40 Split fold-down rear seatback, alloy wheels and is powered by its 2.0L 16-valve DOHC 4 cylinder engine pumping out 158 HP.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
