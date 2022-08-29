Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

63,925 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 9035359
  2. 9035359
  3. 9035359
  4. 9035359
  5. 9035359
  6. 9035359
  7. 9035359
  8. 9035359
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,925KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9035359
  • Stock #: 22RM0358A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F53JH003411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,925 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Honda Civic LX features HEATED FRONT SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY/GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, 180-watt AM/FM audio system with MP3/Windows Media and 8 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, air conditioning, automatic headlamps, 60/40 Split fold-down rear seatback, alloy wheels and is powered by its 2.0L 16-valve DOHC 4 cylinder engine pumping out 158 HP.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Telematics
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2018 Honda Civic SEDAN
 63,925 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 3500...
 22,075 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC
 26,039 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory