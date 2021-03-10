Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

22,969 KM

Details Description

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Touring

Location

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

22,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6795932
  • Stock #: U3202
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H9XJH136550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3202
  • Mileage 22,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded 2018 Honda CRV Touring comes with panoramic sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, GPS navigation, and much more! Text our sales team for more info @604-265-9053

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

