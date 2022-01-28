Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

60,950 KM

Details Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Touring * LEATHER ** CARPLAY ** SUNROOF *

Touring * LEATHER ** CARPLAY ** SUNROOF *

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

60,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8235585
  • Stock #: VW1421
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H92JH135912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

