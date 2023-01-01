Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

57,888 KM

Details Features

$34,996

+ tax & licensing
$34,996

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$34,996

+ taxes & licensing

57,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9979628
  • Stock #: VW1696
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H23JH132939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1696
  • Mileage 57,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

