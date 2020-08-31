Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda HR-V

6,615 KM

Details Description Features

$27,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,780

+ taxes & licensing

Midway Mazda

604-538-5388

Contact Seller
2018 Honda HR-V

2018 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI

Location

Midway Mazda

3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-5388

  1. 5761917
  2. 5761917
  3. 5761917
  4. 5761917
  5. 5761917
  6. 5761917
  7. 5761917
  8. 5761917
  9. 5761917
  10. 5761917
  11. 5761917
  12. 5761917
  13. 5761917
  14. 5761917
  15. 5761917
Contact Seller

$27,780

+ taxes & licensing

6,615KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5761917
  • Stock #: 139009J
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H74JM104547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 139009J
  • Mileage 6,615 KM

Vehicle Description

- Mechanically inspected by our Licensed Mazda Master Technicians - This vehicle is Carfax Verified, We have nothing to hide - Price subject to $395 documentation fee - Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have out Professional Appraiser look at it! - Financing Available. Not sure about your credit approval? No problem, APPLY ONLINE TODAY! - Professional, MVSABC Certified and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you! - Extended Warranty is available on all of our pre-owned inventory, just ask us for details! We have a huge variety of Pre-Owned Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, Subaru, Mazda, Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Lincoln, Infiniti, Fiat, Suzuki, Chevrolet, Pontiac, Jeep, GMC, Saturn, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! MIDWAY MAZDA is a family owned business that has been serving White Rock, Surrey, Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver and Langley since 1986. At Midway Mazda we don't just sell new Mazda models such as the MAZDA3, CX-3, CX30, CX-5, MAZDA5, MAZDA6 and CX-9...We don't just offer a fantastic selection of used cars... And we certainly don't just offer high-caliber Mazda service. Rather, at Midway Mazda, we take the time to get to know each and every driver we meet. It doesn't matter if you're from Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver or Langley; we get to know your driving style, needs, desires and maintenance habits. For people looking to buy a car, this means an amiable, pressure-free environment. Rather than push cars, Midway Mazda suggests the ones that will best meet your lifestyle and budget...For people who might not have the best memory and/or diligence when it comes to getting their new Mazda or used car serviced, we help make sure you stay on track so you can get every last mile paid for. Midway Mazda even has drivers' backs covered in the event of an accident, thanks to our state-of-the-art Mazda service center and expert staff who are continuously training on the latest repairs and tools of the trade. To learn more about how Midway Mazda is dedicated to making your life easier, please contact us. Or better yet, stop in and meet us in person at 3050 King George Blvd., Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon. Dealer #8333

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Midway Mazda

1999 Toyota Corolla LE
 257,350 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series 328I
 119,150 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 82,825 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Midway Mazda

Midway Mazda

Midway Mazda

3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-5388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory