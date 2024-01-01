$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
61,225KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F72JB501663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring Black 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2018 Honda Ridgeline