Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring Black 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br>Leather.<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

2018 Honda Ridgeline

61,225 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,225KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F72JB501663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring Black 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD

Leather.


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2018 Honda Ridgeline TOURING for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Honda Ridgeline TOURING 61,225 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport 48,760 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 86,783 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Ridgeline