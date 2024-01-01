Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF5JU674930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4107
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL White 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD


Certified. Hyundai Details:

* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 120 point inspection
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* CarFax
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty


Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

Quick Links
