2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H3716
- Mileage 133,492 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Hyundai Elantra AUTO from H2H Auto Group! This sleek white sedan comes equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. With a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, it effortlessly handles both city commutes and highway trips.
This Elantra is loaded with features, including heated front seats and steering wheel to keep you warm on chilly mornings, a back-up camera and blind spot monitor for added safety, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel for a touch of luxury. It's also equipped with a satellite radio, cruise control, and a power sunroof for added convenience.
With only 133,492 km on the odometer, this Elantra is ready for many more adventures. Visit H2H Auto Group today for a test drive and see for yourself why this Hyundai Elantra is a great value.
Here are 5 of its most sizzling features:
- Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy on those cold Canadian mornings.
- Back-Up Camera and Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have an extra set of eyes on the road.
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel: Enjoy a touch of luxury with every drive.
- Satellite Radio: Listen to your favorite tunes on the go.
- Power Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air.
