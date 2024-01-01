Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Hyundai Elantra AUTO from H2H Auto Group! This sleek white sedan comes equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. With a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, it effortlessly handles both city commutes and highway trips.</p><p>This Elantra is loaded with features, including heated front seats and steering wheel to keep you warm on chilly mornings, a back-up camera and blind spot monitor for added safety, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel for a touch of luxury. Its also equipped with a satellite radio, cruise control, and a power sunroof for added convenience.</p><p>With only 133,492 km on the odometer, this Elantra is ready for many more adventures. Visit H2H Auto Group today for a test drive and see for yourself why this Hyundai Elantra is a great value.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of its most sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay cozy on those cold Canadian mornings.</li><li><strong>Back-Up Camera and Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing you have an extra set of eyes on the road.</li><li><strong>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy a touch of luxury with every drive.</li><li><strong>Satellite Radio:</strong> Listen to your favorite tunes on the go.</li><li><strong>Power Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

133,492 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Elantra

AUTO FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
11927234

2018 Hyundai Elantra

AUTO FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,492KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LFXJU443716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H3716
  • Mileage 133,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Hyundai Elantra AUTO from H2H Auto Group! This sleek white sedan comes equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. With a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, it effortlessly handles both city commutes and highway trips.

This Elantra is loaded with features, including heated front seats and steering wheel to keep you warm on chilly mornings, a back-up camera and blind spot monitor for added safety, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel for a touch of luxury. It's also equipped with a satellite radio, cruise control, and a power sunroof for added convenience.

With only 133,492 km on the odometer, this Elantra is ready for many more adventures. Visit H2H Auto Group today for a test drive and see for yourself why this Hyundai Elantra is a great value.

Here are 5 of its most sizzling features:

  • Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy on those cold Canadian mornings.
  • Back-Up Camera and Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have an extra set of eyes on the road.
  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel: Enjoy a touch of luxury with every drive.
  • Satellite Radio: Listen to your favorite tunes on the go.
  • Power Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2007 Honda Accord FULLY LOADED FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Honda Accord FULLY LOADED FINANCING AVAILABLE 179,900 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta FULLY LOADED FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Volkswagen Jetta FULLY LOADED FINANCING AVAILABLE 159,385 KM $14,599 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2003 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE 165,000 KM $6,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra