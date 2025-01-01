$13,999+ tax & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Black (Pearl)
- Interior Colour Leather-Black w/ Red Stitch
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 24UTNA58752
- Mileage 172,364 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Sport offers a blend of performance and practicality. It features a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine producing 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Sport trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, and a rear multi-link suspension for improved handling. Interior amenities include leather sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera, enhancing both driving enjoyment and daily usability. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
