Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Sport offers a blend of performance and practicality. It features a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine producing 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Sport trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, and a rear multi-link suspension for improved handling. Interior amenities include leather sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera, enhancing both driving enjoyment and daily usability. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2018 Hyundai Elantra

172,364 KM

Details Description

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan Sport - MT

Watch This Vehicle
12452023

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan Sport - MT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12452023
  2. 12452023
  3. 12452023
  4. 12452023
  5. 12452023
  6. 12452023
  7. 12452023
  8. 12452023
  9. 12452023
  10. 12452023
  11. 12452023
  12. 12452023
  13. 12452023
  14. 12452023
  15. 12452023
  16. 12452023
  17. 12452023
  18. 12452023
  19. 12452023
  20. 12452023
  21. 12452023
  22. 12452023
  23. 12452023
  24. 12452023
  25. 12452023
Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,364KM
VIN KMHD04LB6JU458752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Black (Pearl)
  • Interior Colour Leather-Black w/ Red Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 24UTNA58752
  • Mileage 172,364 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Sport offers a blend of performance and practicality. It features a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine producing 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Sport trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, and a rear multi-link suspension for improved handling. Interior amenities include leather sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera, enhancing both driving enjoyment and daily usability. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 6sp at Tip 4M for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 6sp at Tip 4M 164,382 KM $12,898 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD 21,285 KM $57,978 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 42,347 KM $32,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2018 Hyundai Elantra