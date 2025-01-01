$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
227,984KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF8JU704163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EH53543A
- Mileage 227,984 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL Gray 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD
Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca
2018 Hyundai Elantra