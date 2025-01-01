Menu
Recent Arrival! 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL Gray 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD

Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Hyundai Elantra

227,984 KM

Details Description

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
227,984KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF8JU704163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EH53543A
  • Mileage 227,984 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL Gray 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD


Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2018 Hyundai Elantra