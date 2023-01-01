Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai KONA

68,565 KM

Details Description Features

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 10160628
  2. 10160628
  3. 10160628
Contact Seller

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
68,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10160628
  • Stock #: 5879
  • VIN: KM8K1CAAXJU123292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,565 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! Options include: Keyless entry, Alloy wheels, Heated seats, Cruise control, Rear view camera, Apple car play and Android auto, A/C and much more. This used Hyundai Kona is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used mini compact SUV is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Cloth Seat Trim

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio

Additional Features

All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2019 Toyota 4Runner ...
 59,843 KM
$53,990 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 73,366 KM
$16,997 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 101,735 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory