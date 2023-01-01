$23,000+ tax & licensing
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-768-6885
2018 Hyundai KONA
2018 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
68,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10160628
- Stock #: 5879
- VIN: KM8K1CAAXJU123292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,565 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Cloth Seat Trim
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Safety
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Additional Features
All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9