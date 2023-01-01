$25,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred FWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lake Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RU293436A
- Mileage 65,040 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! LOW KMS!! Options include: Apple carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot sensor, Heated steering wheel, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, and much more. This used 2018 Hyundai Kona is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Kona is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
