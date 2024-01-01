2018 Hyundai KONA

Menu
Ultimate, 1.6L turbo 4cyl 7 spd auto, remote entry, leather, pwr heated front seats, heated steering wheel, moonroof, bluetooth, blind spot warning, cross traffic alert, lane depart warning, traction control, LED h/lights, anti theft, Infinity audio, backup camera, reverse sensing, 18 aluminum wheels and much more to offer you. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  Youll be glad you did.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

VIN KM8K5CA5XJU138012

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2443
  • Mileage 0

Ultimate, 1.6L turbo 4cyl 7 spd auto, remote entry, leather, pwr heated front seats, heated steering wheel, moonroof, bluetooth, blind spot warning, cross traffic alert, lane depart warning, traction control, LED h/lights, anti theft, Infinity audio, backup camera, reverse sensing, 18" aluminum wheels and much more to offer you. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

