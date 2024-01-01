Menu
2018 Hyundai Kona 1.6T Ultimate Thunder Gray 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder 7-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners tend to report being impressed by the Konaâs unique looks, sporty and refined drive, strong wintertime performance, maneuverability, and overall bang for the buck. Enthusiast drivers should find the available turbo engine and paddle-shift transmission to be smooth and thrifty when driven gently, and entertaining and eager when driven spiritedly. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Details

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Used
42,355KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K5CA59JU072293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TH42808A
  • Mileage 42,355 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Kona 1.6T Ultimate Thunder Gray 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder 7-Speed Automatic AWD


Reviews:
* Owners tend to report being impressed by the Konaâs unique looks, sporty and refined drive, strong wintertime performance, maneuverability, and overall bang for the buck. Enthusiast drivers should find the available turbo engine and paddle-shift transmission to be smooth and thrifty when driven gently, and entertaining and eager when driven spiritedly. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Buy From Home Available

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

