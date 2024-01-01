$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Ultimate
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,355KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K5CA59JU072293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TH42808A
- Mileage 42,355 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Hyundai Kona 1.6T Ultimate Thunder Gray 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder 7-Speed Automatic AWD
Reviews:
* Owners tend to report being impressed by the Konaâs unique looks, sporty and refined drive, strong wintertime performance, maneuverability, and overall bang for the buck. Enthusiast drivers should find the available turbo engine and paddle-shift transmission to be smooth and thrifty when driven gently, and entertaining and eager when driven spiritedly. Source: autoTRADER.ca
