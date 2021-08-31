Menu
2018 Hyundai KONA

59,852 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2.0L Essential

2.0L Essential

Location

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

  1. 8021037
  2. 8021037
+ taxes & licensing

59,852KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8021037
  • Stock #: 5804A
  • VIN: KM8K12AA8JU092828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,852 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! ONE OWNER!! LOW KMS!! CERTIFIED UNIT!!Options include: Apple carplay/Android Auto, Heated seats, Back up camera, Alloy wheels, Traction control, and much more. This used 2018 Hyundai Kona is now available to testdrive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fullyinspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. Italso retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundai'sH-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For alimited time, this used Kona is also available at special financing rates!Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Cloth Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder
Wheels: 16' x 6.5J Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

