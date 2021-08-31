+ taxes & licensing
ACCIDENT FREE!! ONE OWNER!! LOW KMS!! CERTIFIED UNIT!!Options include: Apple carplay/Android Auto, Heated seats, Back up camera, Alloy wheels, Traction control, and much more. This used 2018 Hyundai Kona is now available to testdrive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fullyinspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. Italso retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundai'sH-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For alimited time, this used Kona is also available at special financing rates!Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.
