$25,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Ultimate
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
59,974KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA1JG531372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SC46748A
- Mileage 59,974 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Twilight Black I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe